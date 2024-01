Yesterday, September 3, the enemy from the "Hurricanes" shelled the Zelenodolsk community. A child died, 10 other people were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Currently, a video is circulating on social networks, which captures the moment of the impact on the square, where the child died.

