Russians struck Ochakiv. Elevator with several thousand tons of grain was destroyed, - city council. VIDEO

Today, September 4, the Russian occupation forces struck Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region. The elevator and dozens of houses were destroyed, several thousand tons of grain were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, the deputy mayor of Ochakiv, Oleksiy Vaskov, reported this.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"In Ochakiv, this morning turned out to be not good at all. The elevator in Ochakiv was destroyed, several thousand tons of grain were destroyed. Now our communal services are sorting out the debris. Dozens of houses were also damaged," the message says.

It is noted that there are no victims.

Watch more: Moment of yesterday’s "arrival" of rocket over Zelenodolsk. VIDEO