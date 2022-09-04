Bodies of dead were found under rubble of another house in Mariupol - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

In Mariupol, the bodies of the dead are still left under the rubble.

This was announced in his Telegram channel by Petro Andryushchenko, the city mayor's adviser, Censor.NET reports.

"New terrible finds. Left Bank. Morskyi Blvd. The corpses have not yet been recovered from under the rubble. Some of the corpses were simply gnawed by dogs. According to neighbors, there are currently 4 to 6 dead in the house," Andryushchenko wrote.

According to him, the occupation authorities are not reacting, pretending that nothing is happening, stamping pictures of "restoration".

"By the way, people still live in the neighboring houses. In the same ruins. No chance for a normal life. Rage. Just Rage. Nightmare. I know - you're reading. Remove the human remains," the mayor's adviser said.

