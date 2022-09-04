Ukraine and Austria signed agreement on economic cooperation, including establishment of rehabilitation center in Lviv, - Svyrydenko. VIDEO

The Ukrainian and Austrian governments signed the Framework Agreement on economic cooperation in the development of projects, in particular in the field of health care, which provides for the construction and equipment of a number of medical facilities.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook.

"On September 4, the Governments of Ukraine and Austria signed the Framework Agreement on Economic Cooperation in the Development of Projects. We are grateful to our Austrian partners for their willingness to take an active part in the reconstruction of Ukraine, to invest in its development. The signed document is another important step for deepening partnership and cooperation between our countries," she said.

The minister clarified that the document provides for the implementation of a number of joint projects - in particular, in the field of health care. Among the priorities are the construction and equipping of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", a modern university clinic in Kyiv, as well as the creation of the National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Austrian partners and personally to Martin Kocher, Minister of Labor and Economy of Austria. For the financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as the initiative to take over the Zaporizhzhia region, which needs demining and reconstruction," Svyrydenko added.

