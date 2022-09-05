AFU carefully and accurately destroys warehouses, bases, crossings, and headquarters of occupants. Russians will flee with no other hope of salvation - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, address was published in President's Facebook.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to consistently, very carefully and accurately destroy the warehouses, bases, crossings and headquarters of the occupants. The Russian army came to the territory of Ukraine without waiting for resistance. And will flee from here with no other hope of salvation.

And I want to thank once again all our defenders and protectors - men and women, our Intelligence Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, who do everything to make it more and more difficult for the occupants to be in Ukraine every day.

I also want to thank all our people in the temporarily occupied territory, who help the Ukrainian army to destroy the objects of the invaders.

