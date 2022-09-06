"We will manage everything, everything is going sequentially. Be patient!" - military man with call sign "Madiar" about counteroffensive in south of Ukraine. VIDEO

In a special video message to those who call the counteroffensive in the south slow, the Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Madiar talked about the plan to win back the right-bank territories.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighter published his explanation on social networks.

"To everyone who is concerned about the slow advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction. Offensive actions are taking place sequentially. The routes for transporting the enemy army's weapons to the right-bank part of Ukraine are actually blocked... The main goal is to take them down and exhaust the remnants of the Orks' army, which is currently on the right bank...

After reducing the number of rashists on the right bank of the Dnipro, return our territories. It will be done promptly. You don't need to be nervous..." - Madiar says.

