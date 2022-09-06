Abolition of simplified EU visa regime for Russians - responsibility for aggression against Ukraine - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukraine’s citizens today at an end of 195 days of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by Presidents' press-offoce, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The president stressed the importance of the EU ending the simplified visa regime for Russian citizens.

"I am grateful to Ms. Ursuli von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and to all European leaders who support visa restrictions for Russian citizens. It is absolutely unacceptable that European territory can be used for tourism or shopping by those who at home, in Russia, not only support the division". and mockery of Europe, but also work for them.

And we must remember: apart from the moral side of the question, it is also a question of elementary security. More than once Russia has sent hitmen to Europe under the guise of ordinary tourists. They have already seen enough of the Salisbury spire, German streets and arms depots in the Czech Republic. Enough is enough. Europe is no place for murderers and those who support them to stroll. The citizens of the terrorist state should be shown that they are morally responsible for the aggression of their state against Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelensky stressed.

Read more: World does not realize entire danger from Russian terrorists at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Danilov

He also gave details of a conversation with the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"Just had a conversation with the new British Prime Minister, Mrs. Liz Truss. It was her first conversation in her new status with a foreign leader. And it is a great honor for Ukraine. I congratulated Madam Prime Minister on the beginning of her tenure and I feel that we can build a deep and productive relationship.

This is a very difficult time as Prime Minister. Russian energy blackmail, constant attempts by a terrorist state to destabilize the political situation in Europe and in the free world, constant Russian disinformation... But by maintaining our unity and working in full coordination, we can overcome this.

Heard very strong words both about our cooperation, about future security guarantees for Ukraine, and about the reconstruction of our state. It is very important that Britain maintains its leadership role in consolidating the free world and defending freedom. I invited Mrs. Prime Minister to visit our state. And thank you for your clear assurance that Ukraine and the free world will definitely win this war that Russia has unleashed," Zelensky said.

Read more: Ukraine is moving forward not only in Kherson region, - Zelensky