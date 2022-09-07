Ukrainian fighters shot down enemy Su-25 aircraft near Balaklia in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft near the village of Volokhiv Yar, which is located near Balaklia in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The recording shows the flight of a pair of enemy planes at a very low altitude. Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked the first of them. The enemy SU-25 was probably hit by a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

WARNING! Profanity!

