Ukrainian fighters shot down enemy Su-25 aircraft near Balaklia in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Ukrainian fighters shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft near the village of Volokhiv Yar, which is located near Balaklia in the Kharkiv region.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The recording shows the flight of a pair of enemy planes at a very low altitude. Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked the first of them. The enemy SU-25 was probably hit by a portable anti-aircraft missile system.
