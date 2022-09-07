"Army of drones": 40 Warmate drones were purchased, half of them are already at front, - Fedorov. VIDEO

The Ukrainian "Drone Army" has been replenished with the first 20 Warmate drones, which were purchased as a donation through Monobank, another 20 drones of the Armed Forces will be received this month.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In less than a week, you sent UAH 64 million to the mono bank, which were transferred to the "Army of Drones". With these funds, 40 Warmate drones were purchased.

We have already transferred half of them to the front. Another 20 drones will go to the front line this month," the message reads.

Fedorov said that Warmate drones detect and hit lightly armored vehicles, air defense equipment, radio-electronic warfare and radio-electronic intelligence. Complete preparation of the system to perform tasks in the field takes no more than 10 minutes. In particular, such drones are used by the army of Poland and other NATO member states.

On the drones, the Ukrainians left messages to the Russians: "For Mariupol" and "For Bucha", "Ticket to the Kobzon concert", etc.

