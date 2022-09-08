Ukrainian flag in a free Ukrainian city under a free Ukrainian sky, - Zelensky about liberation of Balakleya. VIDEO

President of Ukraine reacted to liberation of Balakleya in Kharkiv region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Volodymyr Zelensky's telegram.

"All are in their places. The flag of Ukraine is in a free Ukrainian city under a free Ukrainian sky! Thank you! Proud! Be careful! To Victory!", - said the President.

The telegram also included footage of the Ukrainian flag hoisting over the city.