We are having serious success in Balaklia and other areas. Due to failures at front, enemy increased intensity of shelling of Kharkiv and region, - Synehubov. VIDEO

In recent days, the enemy has increased the intensity of attacks on Kharkiv and populated areas of the region. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"I call on everyone to be as careful as possible. The activation of the occupiers is primarily connected with the successes of the AFU, which are now liberating the territory of the region," he appeals to the residents of the region.

According to Synehubov, our soldiers are highly motivated and will not leave the enemy a single chance. The enemy is demoralized and fleeing from our land.

"We have made serious progress in the Balaklia direction and in other directions, but it is too early to talk about it now. We have a lot of work ahead of us in the de-occupied territories. Currently, the clean-up is still ongoing, the police and other services are returning to the liberated settlements, the work of state authorities is being resumed, and assistance is being provided to the population.

Infrastructure restoration and winter preparations will begin in the near future. We believe in our AFU, we thank every soldier. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine!" - Synehubov notes.

