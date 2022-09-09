Hospital shelling in Sumy region: Russian missile hits a therapeutic ward, eight wounded. VIDEO

As a result of this morning’s enemy missile attack on Velyka Pysarevka in Sumy Oblast, eight people were injured.

"The explosion in Velyka Pysarevka rang out around 9 a.m. today.

The direct hit of the missile was aimed at the therapeutic department. The roof of the one-story hospital building was completely destroyed, the walls were damaged, windows with frames were knocked out, the property inside was burned.

The blast also damaged the lyceum building, two private houses of civilians and the kindergarten next to the hospital.

More than 30 windows were broken in the kindergarten building. The food room and the boiler room were damaged. Also the rooms inside are strewn with shrapnel from broken windows. The furniture inside the kindergarten was also damaged. Fortunately, there were no children in the kindergarten.

But eight people were injured, with injuries of varying degrees of severity. The medics are helping them now," he said.