SSU strike drones contributed to destruction of 70 Russian tanks. VIDEO
27 04012
Military counterintelligence officers of the SSU destroy Russian equipment: attack drones work both for the defense of Ukraine and during a counteroffensive.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.
"Our fighters have already turned into scrap metal 70 tanks of various modifications worth about $170 million. Wait for the continuation, because we are going further. We will fight together until complete Victory," the message reads.