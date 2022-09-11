Thanks to Australian Bushmaster, AFU has reached Oskil river - Reznikov. VIDEO

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that thanks to Australian Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Oskil river and continue to liberate Kharkiv region.

For the sake of protecting Freedom, it traveled half the world, from Australia to Ukraine. 19,300 km across the Indian Ocean.

Sept2022.Thanks to "Bushmaster" #UAarmy came to the Oskil river & continue to liberate Kharkiv region.

Thank you to @RichardMarlesMP @AmbVasyl & all 🇦🇺 people pic.twitter.com/UnI0cSbAUu — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) September 11, 2022

"Thanks to Bushmaster, the Ukrainian army reached the Oskil river and continues to liberate the Kharkiv region," Reznikov said.

Reznikov noted that Australian armored personnel carriers traveled halfway around the world from Australia to Ukraine to protect freedom.

He thanked Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnichenko and Australians for their support.