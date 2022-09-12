Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk maternity hospital. Reception department was completely destroyed. VIDEO

Russian occupation troops destroyed another maternity hospital in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the consequences of the missile attack was published by the Donetsk RMA.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The regional perinatal center in Kramatorsk was hit by a rocket from the side of the Russian occupiers last night. The Russians hit the reception department with a rocket, completely destroying it. This is another crime of the Rashists, directed against the civilian population," the message reads.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Kramatorsk and shelling along entire front line. PHOTOS