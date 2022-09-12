Reconnaissance personnel of K2 group of 54th OSMbr destroyed group of occupants in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Fighters of the reconnaissance group K2 of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian invaders in the Donetsk region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of brigade in Facebook.

"We want to show you the last voyage of one of the "chiefs of uninvited tourists. Once this " eader" and his minions came to one of the land plots in the Donetsk region and started giving instructions on how to carry out the land work.

But the guys from the K2 reconnaissance group and their comrades-in-arms began to object," the report says.

