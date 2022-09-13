Russian mass media recognized actual loss of Sviatohirsk. VIDEO

Russian mass media and propagandists admit that the AFU actually occupied Sviatohorsk, the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel "Military Informant".

"Video of the crossing of the reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through Siversky Donets and its walks in Sviatohorsk. As in the case of the villages of Stary Karavan and Ozerne near Liman, Ukrainian soldiers march majestically through the territory of the settlement. In fact, Sviatohirsk is not controlled by the Russian army," the message reads.

