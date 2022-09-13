Food situation in Mariupol is critical. People stand in huge queue for bread, - city council. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the situation with food products is critical.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Mariupol City Council.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Mariupol, a critical situation with food products! The video shows a kilometer-long queue of people for free bread. According to the Russian occupiers, this is what "improvement of life" looks like.

Read more: For some reason, Germany relies on fears, not arguments regarding provision of "leopards" and "marders" to Ukraine, - Kuleba

People stand in a humiliating queue for bread, because they cannot afford to buy it. There is no money, no work, no promised sky-high payouts. In fact, humanitarian aid was narrowed down to certain privileged groups. According to residents, it is impossible to eat free "kirpichik"(ed. brick in English, kind of bread), it is simply made of flour and water. That's why they make croutons from it in order to somehow eat it," the report says.

The city council notes that dissatisfaction with "such changes" is growing rapidly.