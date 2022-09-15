Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy tank, 2 howitzers, 2 self-propelled guns and other Russian equipment, - Navy. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the equipment of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Navy Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

On September 14, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 53,850 people, 250 planes, 215 helicopters, 2,193 tanks, 1,295 artillery systems and 4,682 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 1 tank, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 2 self-propelled artillery installations "Gvozdika" and "KAMAZ" with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.