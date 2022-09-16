Plan of special military operation in Ukraine is not subject to adjustment, its main goal is liberation of Donbas, - Putin. VIDEO

President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Putin stated that the plan of the special military operation in Ukraine is not subject to adjustment. Its main goal is the "liberation" of the entire territory of Donbas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"The SMO plan is not subject to adjustment. The General Staff makes operational decisions during the operation, considers something to be the key, the main goal, and the main goal is to liberate the entire territory of Donbas," Putin told reporters on Friday.

According to him, this work continues, despite "these attempts of Ukraine's counteroffensive".

"Our offensive operations in Donbas itself do not stop, they go on at a slow pace (...), the Russian army is occupying new and new territories," the president of the Russian Federation emphasized.

"I pay attention, we are not fighting with a full army. We are fighting only with a part of the Russian army, a contract part," Putin added.

