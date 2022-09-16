"We are stealing for motherland!": terrorist Basurin spoke about true purpose of Russian Federation’s war in Ukraine. VIDEO

One of the leaders of the Russian occupiers in Donbas, the Donetsk terrorist Eduard Basurin corrected the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and announced the true purpose of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The relevant video of the terrorist's appeal was published on the Internet, Censor.NET reports.

"Recently, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, spoke about our soldiers, how they fight. And he said the phrase that they fight for their family. I slightly disagree with him, maybe I'm wrong, I don't have the right , but... We steal for the motherland," said Donetsk terrorist Eduard Basurin.

Watch more: Plan of special military operation in Ukraine is not subject to adjustment, its main goal is liberation of Donbas, - Putin. VIDEO