"They were tortured with electric current and soldering iron": Resident of liberated Kupiansk told SSU about Russian torture. VIDEO

Everyone who was interrogated by employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation, who settled in occupied Kupiansk, had to go through bullying.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"There was always a lot of shouting from this room," recalls a resident of Kupiansk, who was illegally imprisoned by the Russian occupation forces.

During the interrogations, the FSB officers "knocked out" from the local residents the names and addresses of the participants of the anti-terrorist operation, territorial defense fighters, and people who had a pro-Ukrainian position. They threatened execution on a minefield and massacre of families that remained under occupation.

"During the first interrogation, they beat me for 40 minutes with electric shocks, shot at me either with a pneumatic gun or with a gas gun, I don't know - I was in a bag... They beat me with bats or iron pipes," says a victim of Russian torture. Some had crosses burned on their bodies with soldering irons.

"The conditions of detention of illegally imprisoned Ukrainians were also terrible: 8 people were held in a small cell designed for 2 people. Such actions of the Russian occupying forces fall under the signs of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment. This is clearly stated in the UN Convention against Torture of 1984, of which, by the way, the Russian Federation is also a party," the SSU noted.

Currently, the Security Service is carrying out operational and investigative actions to identify all residents of the deoccupied territories who suffered from the torture of the Rashists.

