Russians shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. Child is among wounded. VIDEO

Today, September 17, the Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"5 wounded are the result of today's shelling of Kostiantynivka. One child is among the wounded. Kostiantynivka is quite far from the front line, but the Russians regularly attack the town. All civilians should leave the area - especially families with children, the elderly and people with disabilities", - it is stated in the report.

