Destruction of Russian T-72B3M with Javelin ATGM near Hrakovo in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian T-72B3M tank during the fighting in the Kharkiv region.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov told about it.

It is noted that the Russian tank was destroyed on July 19, 2022.

"The impressive moment of the Javelin missile hitting the roof of the tower of the Russian T-72B3M tank, shot from a drone. The tank with the inscription "Wagner" from the 26th Tank Regiment of the 47th Guards Tank Division was controlling the intersection of roads near the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Region. It was spotted by an aerial reconnaissance group and hit by a Javelin ATGM missile of the mobile group of the 92nd mechanized brigade under the command of Oleksandr Chaban on July 19. I visited the site of the explosion after the liberation of Hrakove and removed the remains of the tank. Near the intersection, there are also the remains of a Russian truck with tank shells, which was destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers later," the journalist noted.

