It will be almost impossible to survive winter in broken cities of Luhansk region, - Haidai. VIDEO

The head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, emphasizes that it is impossible to spend the heating period in the occupied Luhansk region, exactly where active hostilities were going on.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The broken cities of Luhansk region will not survive the heating season. It is impossible to spend the heating period in the occupied Luhansk region, exactly where active hostilities were going on. The rashists did nothing for this. The preserved houses in the cities will be finished by winter, after the impact of low temperatures, they will be restored impossible. In most cases, the townspeople will try to leave for the countryside and spend the winter in abandoned houses.

Read more: Russian occupiers announced new shelling of colony in Olenivka: Ukrainian prisoner was killed, five others were wounded

Of course, there will be those who will stay in the cities, but we may lose the green massif. Firewood will be used exclusively for heating the buildings, but it is dangerous to bring it from the forest due to landmines, so parks and trees in yards will be cut down," he said.