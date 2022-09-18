In Kharkiv Region, AFU forced Oskil River: now they also control left bank, - Strategic Committee. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the Oskil River, a tributary of the Siversk Donets, taking control of both its banks.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, publishing the relevant video.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine forced Oskil. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well," the message says.

Watch more: It will be almost impossible to survive winter in broken cities of Luhansk region, - Haidai. VIDEO