We are not talking about someone else’s, - Zelensky said that all cities from Izyum to Yalta will be liberated. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Zelensky Facebook.

The message notes: "Izyum, Balakliya, Kupyansk and Kharkiv region as a whole are cities and communities that we have liberated. These words resound now. They sound everywhere.

Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson - they also sound, but will sound even more often and louder when we liberate them.

Donetsk, Gorlivka and Lugansk - and they will sound. Dzhankoy, Yevpatoria, Yalta - those too.

We don't talk about other people's words. Only our words, Ukrainian words are sounded. Every morning, every day, every evening, every night - for 207 days already.

They resound thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to the Special Operations Forces, State Security Department, SBU, State Security Service, Border guards and the whole system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, from the National Guard and National Police to the rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

The most important words, thanks to our medical workers and transport workers, thanks to the energy workers and volunteers, thanks to the information front fighters and teachers, thanks to the diplomats and many others who do their job in a way that strengthens us all. It strengthens our ability to fight and win.

Watch more: In liberated districts of Kharkiv region have already found more than ten prison camps in different cities and towns - Zelensky. VIDEO