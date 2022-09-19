Moment of arrival of Russian missile on territory of South Ukrainian NPP. VIDEO

A video recording of the arrival of a Russian missile on the territory of the South Ukrainian NPP has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, the shelling of the nuclear power plant was recorded by surveillance cameras.

We will remind you that on September 19, 2022, at 00:20, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the industrial zone of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. A powerful explosion occurred just 300 meters from the reactors of the PAES. The shock wave damaged the buildings of the NPP, and over 100 windows were broken. Also, one of the hydraulic units of the Oleksandrivskaya HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian energy complex, and three high-voltage power lines were shut down. "Energoatom" clarified that all three power units of the PANPP are currently working usually. There are no casualties among the station staff.