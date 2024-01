In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, explosions rang out near the airfield captured by the Russians.

This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"There are explosions again at the Melitopol airfield captured by the occupiers.

We are clarifying the information," the message reads.

