Partners’ assistance to Ukraine must match our pace of movement in a front, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainians at an end of 208 days of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

" Had a new meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff today - we meet every time we have significant news from the front lines. Kharkiv Oblast - we're stabilizing the situation, holding our ground. Firmly. So firmly that the occupants noticeably panic. Well, and we warned - the Russian military in Ukraine have only two options: to flee our land or to be captured.

The options for the collaborators are similar - either they will try to escape, and it remains to be seen whether Russia will let them into its territory, even if it gave them its passport, or the collaborators will be convicted under current Ukrainian law.

This is very important right now - the pace. The pace of stabilization in the liberated areas. The tempo in the movement of our troops. The pace of restoring normal life in the liberated territory. And the pace of support from partners. We say it frankly-the pace of assistance to Ukraine must match the pace of our movement. This was also considered today at the Stavka," Zelensky said.

Read more: There are 500 Russian military personnel on territory of ZNPP, - Zelensky