Situation on front line clearly shows that Ukraine has initiative, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukraine’s citizens at the end of a 209th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"There's quite a lot of noisy news out of Russia today. And there are a lot of questions about it. But what actually happened? What has been said that has not been heard before? Our positions are clear and well known. That's all we need to be interested in. Not what is sounded somewhere, but what our task is.

More support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more support for Intelligence, more support for Special Operations Forces, more support for the SBU, National Guard, police, border guards - for all those who are gradually restoring our territorial integrity.

Our positions do not change from noise or any announcements from somewhere. And we have the full support of our partners in this. So we keep the pressure on. We keep unity. We defend Ukraine. We liberate our land. And we don't show any weakness," said Zelensky.

