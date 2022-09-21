Shoygu on Russia’s losses in war: "To date, 5,937 people have died". VIDEO

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoygu stated that the losses of the Russian Federation amount to, allegedly, 5,937 people.

He said this during the address, Censor.NET informs.

"Our losses today are 5,937 people. Of the total number of wounded, about 90% have recovered. These are guys who passed through our hospitals and continue to serve," Shoygu said.

It should be noted that according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces and foreign intelligence, the losses of the Russians are much greater. As of the morning of September 21, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 55,110.