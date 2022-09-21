Ukraine succeeded in returning some of defenders from captivity. The exchange took place in Chernihiv region. ВIДЕО

On the evening of September 21, a prisoner exchange took place in Chernihiv region. Part of Azovstal’s defenders were released.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported all over the Social Media.

Ukraine returned from Russian captivity some of the defenders of Mariupol, including the Azov military. The exchange took place in Chernihiv Region.

"Finally we were able to return another part of the defenders of Mariupol, including soldiers of the Azov regiment. Tonight the exchange that we have been waiting for so long took place. Hugging my friends, finally returning brothers-in-arms is the best emotion one can have! All the details will come later," said the third commander of the Azov regiment, Senior Lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine Maxim Zhoryn.