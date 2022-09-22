We returned home 215 defenders, including 3 Heroes of Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the night of September 22, the President of Ukraine made a traditional address to Ukrainians.

the appeal was published on Zelensky's official Facebook page.

The message states: "Hero of Ukraine Yevheny Bova. Hero of Ukraine Lev Pashko. Hero of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko. Dmytro Kozatsky - the famous as Orest, a photographer from Azovstal." Mykola Kush and Kostiantyn Nikitenko. Kateryna Polishchuk (Ptashka), Mariana Mamonova, Valentyna Zubko, Yana Shumovetska, Zoriana Repetska, Anastasia Chernenka.

215 heroes in total.

Exchange just finished. We are bringing our people home. This is clearly a victory for our state, for our entire society. And most importantly, for 215 families who will be able to see their loved ones in safety.

We remember all our people and try to save every Ukrainian. This is the meaning of Ukraine, our essence, this is what distinguishes us from the enemy. We value every life! And we will definitely do everything to save everyone who is in Russian captivity."

