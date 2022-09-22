SSU showed footage of exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine showed footage of the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which took place on September 21 in the Chernihiv region.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the SSU press center.

"This event touched the whole of Ukraine. Many people worked to ensure that our Heroes finally returned home. This is, without exaggeration, a historic moment. We want to show unique footage of exactly how the exchange took place, the earliest and most sincere emotions of the Ukrainian defenders who knew - they will not be forgetten and will be definitely returned home.

And we will continue to fight until we free everyone who is still in captivity and win back the last piece of our land!", the message reads.

It will be recalled that on September 21, as a result of the exchange, 215 Ukrainian defenders, as well as 10 foreigners, were returned from Russian captivity. Instead, Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason, and 55 other Russian soldiers were returned to the Russian side.