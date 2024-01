On evening of September 22, Russian occupants shelled Toretsk, Donetsk region, hitting a high-rise building.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram channel "AFU Operative".

"Toretsk, Donetsk region. Rashists hit a 9-storey building from an airplane. Many dead and wounded," the report says.

