Soldiers of "Karpatska Sich" battalion won more than ten units of military equipment during "planned regrouping" of Russian army in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
8 7709
Fighters of the 49th separate rifle battalion "Karpatska Sich" captured in good condition more than ten units of enemy combat equipment during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the trophies of the Ukrainian soldiers were two IFV-2, a T-80BVM tank, an APC-82A, MT-LB, MT-LBVM armored vehicles, a UR-77 rocket launcher, Giatsint-S self-propelled guns, and military trucks.