Residents of occupied Snihurivka held rally against pseudo-referendum. VIDEO

Citizens came out to the rally with Ukrainian flags and declared their protest against the actions of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel "Operational AFU".

"We, residents of Snihurivka, gathered today for a protest against the illegal holding of a "referendum" in the city of Snihurivka and nearby villages. The Snihurivka region has always been Ukraine. It was and will be Ukraine. We never wanted and will never want to join the Russian Federation," emphasized residents of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.

They urged the residents of the surrounding temporarily occupied territories of the Snihurivka not to go to the so-called "referendums" organized by the Russian occupiers.

