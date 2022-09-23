Soldiers of Azov Special Forces congratulate their sworn brothers released from Russian captivity: We were motivated by your resilience. VIDEO

Units of Azov Special Forces from different cities of Ukraine congratulated their sworn brothers on their release from Russian captivity.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Azov Special Forces Telegram.

The message reads: "Commanders of Azov units congratulate their sworn brothers from Azov regiment on the return!

The commander of the 2nd battalion and fighters of the SOF Azov Kyiv, commanders of the 98th battalion of the TDF Azov Dnipro and SOF Azov Kharkiv recorded an address to the released Azov soldiers.

"Freedom of Azovstal heroes is already one of our victories. We continue to fight for the liberation of Mariupol defenders until each of the steel warriors returns."