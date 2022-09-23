Zelenskyy to residents of temporarily occupied territories: Take care of your lives and help us destroy invaders. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainian citizens at day 212 of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by President's press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I have a single request to all our people who are in the temporarily occupied territories: do the main thing - take care of your lives and help us to weaken and destroy the occupiers. In any way possible, hide from the Russian mobilization. Avoid summonses. Try to leave for the free territory of Ukraine. And if you are already in the Russian army, sabotage any enemy activity, interfere with any Russian operations, pass us all important information about the occupiers.

Since the beginning of active operations in the East of our country in September, about 9 thousand square kilometers of territory, about 400 settlements have been liberated. This tangible result was achieved due to the fact that our people in the temporarily occupied territory help us. Please do everything to increase such assistance," Zelenskyy said.

