The network showed a video of the moment when Ukrainian soldiers shot down Russian Su-25 and Su-30 this afternoon.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Consequences of attack of rashists in Zaporizhzhia and region: destruction in high-rise buildings and private houses of civilians. PHOTOS

"The first one crashed, and the second one with a burning engine was able to maneuver," the video description says.