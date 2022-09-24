Ukraine guarantees three things to every Russian soldier who surrenders, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky declares that Ukraine guarantees civilized treatment, the secrecy of the circumstances of the surrender and the possibility not to return to Russia to Russian military personnel who surrender.

He stated this in his evening appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Serhii Sova. A fighter of the glorious 93rd mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar". He defended our state - Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2014, fought for Pisky, for Donetsk airport. After February 24, he fought in Kharkiv region.

Serhiy Sova gave his life for Ukraine. We've all seen the photo of his hand with blue and yellow bracelets on his wrist. He wore them as a talisman since the 14th year. And this photo was one of the first from Izyum, from the mass burial site in the forest that was discovered when the occupiers fled. He was a true warrior and such a proud father. Eternal memory and honor to the hero!

Eternal glory to all our soldiers who gave their lives in battles for our state!

Today I awarded the honorary award "For Courage and Bravery" to three of our brigades. 1st Separate Tank Siver Brigade, 40th Separate Artillery Brigade, 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the fighters of the 1st separate tank brigade performed their tasks with dignity and courage. First in the Chernihiv region, and now in the hottest spots of the south and east of our country. In six months, more than a thousand soldiers of this brigade were awarded state awards.

Units of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade defend the state in the Kharkiv direction and do it very bravely and effectively. The proven losses of the Russian army from the fire of this brigade of ours make it clear to all the occupiers that there is no place for the enemy on our land and there will be none.

This month, the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade achieved good results in the south of our country, liberating a number of settlements in the Kherson region. And during the period of the full-scale invasion of Russia, three soldiers in the 57th brigade were awarded the "Gold Star" order and 275 servicemen received state awards.

By the way, since the introduction of such an award for our military units - and it was launched in May of this year - 46 military units have already been awarded for courage and bravery. Of them, 38 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, four military units of the State Border Service, four military units of the National Guard. Thank you all guys! Well done!

The heroism, courage of our soldiers, the desire for independence and justice, which united our entire people, leave no doubt that Ukraine will win. And that all occupiers on our territory will definitely be defeated. If they don't run away. Indeed, it is true.

Once again I want to say for the Russians in Russian.

It was no coincidence that the criminal mobilization declared by Russia was immediately called "gravisation" by the citizens of Russia themselves. Gravisation. The Russian authorities are well aware that they are sending their citizens to their deaths - there are no other options.

Russian commanders do not care about Russian lives - they just need to fill the empty spaces after Russian soldiers are killed, wounded, escaped, or captured.

Your government does not care who fills those spaces. They can be young IT specialists who have never served at all, or pensioners who have only served in the Soviet army. So now is a key moment for all of you, a time when it is decided whether or not your life is over.

Not picking up a conscription is better than dying on foreign soil as a war criminal.

Running away from this criminal mobilization is better than being maimed and then having to answer in court for participating in an aggressive war.

Surrendering to Ukrainian captivity is better than dying under the blows of our weapons, under absolutely fair our blows, because Ukraine is defending itself in this war. We are defending the brightest things - we are defending our lives, our children, our freedom.

And what is Russia fighting for? Every citizen of Russia knows - even if many do not admit it, but they know for a fact - that it is Russia that bears evil.

Ukraine guarantees every Russian soldier who surrenders to captivity three things. First: you will be treated in a civilized manner, in accordance with all conventions. Second: no one will know the circumstances of how you surrendered, no one in Russia will know that your surrender was voluntary. And the third: if you are afraid to go back to Russia and do not want an exchange yourself, we will find a way to ensure this as well.

Ukraine will do everything for its victory. And every citizen of Russia must understand: no tricks will help the occupant. I promise you.

We will respond to all blows of the aggressor - in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, in Mykolaiv, Nikopol, in Donbas, in all our cities and regions... We will definitely liberate our entire country - from Kherson to Luhansk region, from Crimea, I emphasize, to Donetsk region.

We will not allow the occupier to go unpunished. Every murderer and executioner will be brought to justice for what he did against us, Ukrainians.

Eternal glory to all our heroes!

Glory to our indomitable people!

Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for our motherland - for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!"