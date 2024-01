Ukrainian soldiers threw a VOG-17 grenade at a group of Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video recording of a successful attack from an unmanned drone on a social network. Judging by the video, as a result of the grenade explosion, at least one occupant was killed, and three others were injured.

