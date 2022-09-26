Occupiers report 77% turnout at "referendum", and they are chasing "voters" with ballots, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Russians claim that more than 77% of the population has already voted in the pseudo-referendum in occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"Mariupol. The penultimate day of the circum-referendum. Donetsk Gauleiters report a turnout of more than 77 percent, although why it did not immediately reach 102 is a mystery," he wrote in a telegram.

Andriushchenko published a video in which the occupier walks the streets, looking for people willing to participate in the "voting".

"The ``free expression of will'' looks like this. Search and coercion. The ballot box holder automatically hints transparently about the consequences of refusal," added the mayor's advisor.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Mariupol citizens born in 2003 and 2004 who were "mobilized" into Rashist army died in hospital. Burned in Russian tank, - Andriushchenko