Rashists fired at Kozacha Lopan shortly before giving aid to civilians: 2 people were injured. VIDEO

Military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine delivered humanitarian cargo collected under the auspices of the National Armed Forces of the Republic of Latvia to Kozachai Lopan. Shortly before the arrival of the cargo, the Russian occupiers shelled the village.

The video was released by the Eastern Operational Territorial Association of NGU, Censor.NET informs.

According to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi territorial community, the Rashists tried to prevent local residents from receiving humanitarian aid.

Shortly before the arrival of the cargo, the occupiers shelled the center of Kozacha Lopan. 2 people were injured.

"While people were waiting for the delivery of humanitarian aid, the enemy struck the center of the village, on a gathering of civilians. A twenty-year-old girl was wounded in the face. The young man was also wounded through the leg," he said.

At the site of the shelling, there were traces of an as-yet unknown ammunition impression on the asphalt, as well as traces of blood.

"There was a loud explosion, followed by several more. I think it was a cluster munition. A few minutes later we heard screams: the boy brought the girl here. She was covered in blood: her face, her hair," said Oleksandr, a resident of the village.

The wounded were evacuated by military medics.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers periodically hunt for places of distribution of humanitarian aid throughout Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, the "humanitarian" for many is the only chance to survive, because not all residents dare to evacuate.