Soldiers of Territorial defense Forces of Ivano-Frankivsk region captured Russian Guardsmen. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 102nd separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ivano-Frankivsk Region during the offensive in the Kharkiv Region captured servicemen of the Russian Guard.

this was reported on the Facebook page of the brigade.

The post notes that the occupiers were captured as a result of several hours of gunfights during the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian Guards put up fierce resistance, but were defeated. The prisoners were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

