Mykolaiv paratroopers thwarted offensive of occupiers: they destroyed 1 enemy tank, 2 IFV, 2 IMR-2 and 1 MT-LB along with their crews. VIDEO

Soldiers of the engineering and sapper unit of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tell how, thanks to correctly installed mine and explosive barriers, the offensive of the enemy unit was thwarted in one of the areas.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press center of the Air assault forces.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"In total, five units of military and special equipment of the Russian occupiers were destroyed: a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, an IMR-2 barrier engineering vehicle and an MT-LB armored personnel carrier along with crews and personnel. Before the destruction of the enemy's armored vehicles and his landing party, as well soldiers of the anti-tank unit and the artillery of the Mykolaiv brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces joined, who carried out the final "demilitarization" of the enemy unit," the message says.

See more: Captured occupier was informed of suspicion of murder of resident of Kyiv region. PHOTOS