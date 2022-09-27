Lifesaving in battle by medics of 3rd BTG of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

Mendyks of the 3rd BTG of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade filmed a fragment of their work in combat conditions.

The chief editor of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published a video recording of military doctors providing aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers on his social media page and called for raising funds to buy cars for the unit.

"Combat medics of one of our most combat-ready units - the 3rd BTG of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade filmed this video of their work at the front. They need help in purchasing new machines to save the lives of real heroes. The battalion has an impressive track record of successful battles with the Russians - Kakhovka, Bashtanka, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and after all that they played a very important role in the Balaklia breakthrough, they hit the enemy's rear as quickly as possible, entered the communications, and continue to beat the Russian invaders now. No one but us will be able to help our paratroopers. Thank you for our protection, Yurii Bondar!" - writes Butusov in the comments to the video and publishes requisites for helping front-line medics.

Pay Pal [email protected]

Oschadbank 5167 4989 8079 9138

Yuriy Bondar IBAN UA183257960000026204504953385

Privat Bank 4149 4998 0484 0971

