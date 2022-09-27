Marines of past day destroyed 2 enemy tanks, howitzer "Msta-S" and 2 warehouses with ammunition, - Navy. VIDEO

On September 26, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy.

As noted, artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 2 tanks, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", 2 armored combat vehicles and 2 warehouses with ammunition.

The final losses of the enemy are specified.

