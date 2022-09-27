National Guardsmen "demilitarized" and captured 15 occupiers, including two majors. VIDEO
During the counteroffensive in the Izium direction, the National Guard soldiers "demilitarized" and captured 15 Russian soldiers, including two majors.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the NG.
"National Guardsmen, together with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continue to liberate populated areas of Kharkiv region from Russian invaders," the message reads.
The National Guard published a video of the shootout and then the capture of the Russian occupiers, filmed by one of the fighters.